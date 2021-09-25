The Sunday afternoon fixture against Levante could well be weighing heavily on Ronald Koeman’s shoulders, as the Barcelona boss seeks a first win in three.

Though they’re yet to lose in La Liga, the Catalans are already seven points behind early pacesetters, Real Madrid, and another failure against a side that have become their bogey team of late is likely to be the straw that broke Joan Laporta’s back.

The president already appears to be looking for solutions according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his column for Benchwarmers.

Both Roberto Martinez and former club legend, Xavi, are believed to be being considered.

Romano goes as far as to suggest that the Dutchman will be fired as soon as a replacement has been lined up.

The most important aspect to consider is that whoever comes in, it has to be for the long-term, not another short-term stop-gap appointment.

To that end, although it wouldn’t appear to rule Martinez out of the equation, it would be an ideal moment for the club to accept where they are, put Xavi in the top job, and then give him the time to grow into it.

Supporters are almost certain to give him more leeway than the more established Martinez too.