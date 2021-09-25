AC Milan waiting on definitive answers as key player runs down his contract

AC Milan are still waiting on ‘definitive answers’ from Franck Kessie in regards to his contract situation, according to Fabrizio Romano in his column for BenchWarmers.

Kessie has established himself as a key figure in the resurgence of the Rossoneri. Milan are now back where they belong, in the Champions League, with the Ivorian being influential in their success.

Worryingly for anyone with any affiliation to AC Milan, as is reported by Transfermarkt, Kessie’s contract with Milan is due to expire in 2022. There are major doubts emerging over his continuation with the Serie A giants.

Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on the situation in his exclusive column for BenchWarmers, with the transfer guru offering no certainties to Milan fans who are seeking reassurance.

Romano writes for BenchWarmers that AC Milan are waiting on definitive answers from Kessie’s camp as to whether he intends to extend his contract or move elsewhere.

You imagine that Kessie will be inundated with offers from Europe’s top clubs if he were to decide to leave on a free transfer, which makes this the biggest decision of his career to date.

Milan’s best chance of signing Kessie is likely to mount a serious challenge for the scudetto and to have a strong run in the Champions League – prove to him that there are good things on the horizon if he sticks around.

That said, money talks, and we’ve seen clubs break the bank to provide free transfers with bumper contracts in order to tempt them away from their current employers. Milan will be hoping that doesn’t happen with Kessie…