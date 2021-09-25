Fabrizio Romano gives the latest details on Ajax star who is wanted by Inter Milan

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana in his latest column for BenchWarmers.

Onana is still trying to get his career back on track after being banned by UEFA for 12 months for testing positive for Furosemide, a banned substance.

The Cameroon international is still on the books at Ajax but is no longer in the first-team picture. It’s unclear whether he has any future in Amsterdam.

With his contract expiring in the summer of 2022, the 25-year-old has a big decision to make as to where he sees himself going forward.

Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into the situation.

MORE: Exclusive Fabrizio Romano column: Pogba and Bruno Man Utd contract latest, Koeman in trouble at Barca and more

Romano writes in his latest column for BenchWarmers that Onana is undecided whether or not he wants to run his contract down with Ajax or extend.

The transfer guru notes that Inter Milan have been in talks with Onana’s representatives over the possibility of him moving to the San Siro.

Onana has seemingly taken no option off the table, whether it be to extend his contract with Ajax in order for the club to get a fee, or join Inter on a free transfer.

As the months tick down towards the January transfer window, the situation ought to become clearer.