Video: Aston Villa stun Old Trafford with 88th minute opening goal vs Man United

Kortney Hause has scored a superb header to give Aston Villa the opening goal away to Manchester United in today’s Premier League clash.

It’s not been a great display from the home side, and Hause capitalised on some sloppy set piece defending as he headed in this corner to make it 1-0 in the 88th minute…

United ended up getting a penalty shortly after this, but Bruno Fernandes uncharacteristically blazed it over the bar, in a huge boost for Villa.

What a result this would be if Dean Smith’s side can hold on in the next few minutes…