“He should go for it” – Boca Juniors legend states Manchester United ace should join South American giant

For over the last few months, Boca Juniors has eyed Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani as a possible reinforcement to their squad.

The rumors were loud before Cavani inked a one-year contract extension; however, the 34-year-old seems as though he will depart, especially after Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival.

Cavani remained another year with the Premier League club in preparation for the FIFA World Cup next year, but a former Boca Juniors player has stated that now is the time to head to Buenos Aires.

Boca Juniors legend Dario Felman spoke to Tribal Football, who believes that the Manchester United forward has reached the perfect moment to play for the South American giant.

“If Cavani’s dream is to play for ‘Boca Juniors‘ he should go for it because ‘Boca’ is the best club in the world, as far as I’m concerned and on every level,” Felman said. “It’s the perfect age for him to go. Look at Daniele de Rossi, the Italian player, who achieved his dream of playing for ‘Boca Juniors‘ in the final stage of his career.”

“Boca are a very demanding club and the fans are too. If Cavani does go to Argentina, I know he will be going there to give his all. He won’t be there to have his photograph taken with all and sundry, he is Uruguayan! He will be giving everything he has got, as always. He has scored decisive goals for Manchester Utd and they ended up high in the table and got to Europa League final too.”

With Cavani off to a slow start and see fewer minutes due to a logjam at the striker position with Ronaldo and Rashford commanding minutes. It will be interesting to see whether the Uruguay international sticks it out for the entire year or depart during the January window.