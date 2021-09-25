Chelsea have been dealt something of an injury scare as key player Reece James has had to be subbed off in the first half of today’s game against Manchester City.

The England international appeared to have an issue with his right ankle, but it’s not yet clear how bad it is or if Thomas Tuchel only decided to take him off as a precaution.

James ended up being replaced by veteran defender Thiago Silva, which likely means that Cesar Azpilicueta will move from central defence to right-back.

This is far from ideal for Chelsea, however, as they could really do without losing the attacking threat James provides from that right-hand side for any extended period.

The 21-year-old has quickly become one of the Blues’ most important players in recent times, emerging as one of the most promising youth products to come up from the club’s academy.

Azpilicueta is a reliable servant at Chelsea, but he’s not the most attack-minded option on that right-hand side, with the Spaniard better suited to being in the back three.

Callum Hudson-Odoi could be another option as a wing-back, but he’s not played a lot of football under Tuchel.