(Video) Gabriel Jesus gives Man City the lead at Chelsea after Blues pay price for negative approach

Manchester City have taken the lead over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge through Gabriel Jesus.

Heading into today’s contest, Man City were on the back of three consecutive defeats to Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, with one of those being in the Champions League final.

The Premier League champions were not disheartened by their recent woes against Chelsea, pressing high and looking to create chances from minute one at the Bridge.

Chelsea sat deep and soaked up the pressure and have now suffered the consequences, with Gabriel Jesus beating Edouard Mendy to give the visitors the lead in this title six-pointer.

Gabriel Jesus gives City the lead at Stamford Bridge ? Quick thinking, and even quicker feet! pic.twitter.com/BWjDz7cy8K — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 25, 2021

GABRIEL JESUS met Manchester City dévant au score face à Chelsea. #CHEMCI #PL pic.twitter.com/5SPqbo2vde — Sport News (@Sportnews_2) September 25, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Canal+ Sport

MORE: Injury worry for Chelsea as star subbed off in first half vs Man City

Tuchel’s Chelsea have been quite remarkable defensively and on the counter-attack in the big games, but their reluctance to attack has cost them quite dearly today.

Chelsea have had a superb start to the season and are considered by many to be among the frontrunners for the title. Suffering defeat today would be a major setback.