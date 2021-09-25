(Video) Curtis Jones restores Liverpool’s lead after venomous strike takes wicked deflection beyond Brentford keeper

Liverpool have re-taken the lead over Brentford through a fine strike from Curtis Jones.

What a game we have here at the Brentford Community Stadium. Two teams of polarising pedigree playing attacking football and entertaining those in attendance.

In the midst of a basketball-esque game of football, during which Mohamed Salah hit the 100 Premier League goal milestone for Liverpool, Curtis Jones has had his say.

The Liverpool youngster lined up to take a shot some distance from goal, and as soon as the ball left his foot, you sensed there could be trouble from a Brentford perspective.

While Jones’ initial effort had a great deal of power and was heading on target, it took a nick off the Brentford defender that diverted it away from the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

It’s a moment of misfortune from a Brentford perspective, but take nothing away from the strike from Jones. That is an absolute corker!

