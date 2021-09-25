(Video) Diogo Jota levels for Liverpool at Brentford from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s gorgeous delivery

Liverpool drew level with Brentford after Trent Alexander-Arnold dropped a gorgeous cross on Diogo Jota’s head.

As Jurgen Klopp worked on Liverpool’s preparations for today’s trip to Brentford, he will have been well aware that this would be no pushover.

Brentford sent a statement to the rest of the Premier League with their emphatic victory over Arsenal on the opening day of the Premier League season.

After Ethan Pinnock netted on the 27 minute mark to give Brentford the lead, you wondered if there could be another shock result on the cards.

However, Diogo Jota struck back within five minutes to put Liverpool back on level terms – and what a cross that is from Trent Alexander-Arnold from the right channel.

Jota has proven to be a shrewd signing for Liverpool, with the Portugal international being a far more prolific option through the middle than Roberto Firmino.

Firmino offers qualities off the ball and brings the best out of his teammates, but goals win games, and Diogo Jota knows how to find the back of the net.