Video: Jurgen Klopp explains what went wrong as Liverpool draw 3-3 with Brentford in thriller

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has responded to the crazy game between his side and Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Reds had to settle for a point after a dramatic 3-3 draw, and Klopp admits he saw both positives and negatives from the game against what he described as a really well-organised side.

Brentford have certainly shown they’re not going to be pushovers in the top flight this term, and Liverpool are the latest team to find that out after a superb contest at the Brentford Community Stadium.

See below for Klopp’s analysis as he feels his team did well to create chances against a solid side, though he was also unhappy with his team’s slow start and their occasional moments of sloppiness…

Liverpool clearly need to do better if they are to go all the way in the title race, especially as this was a missed opportunity to capitalise on defeats for both Chelsea and Manchester United earlier in the day.