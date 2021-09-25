Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise onto Mohamed Salah for reaching 100 Premier League goals for the club.

The Egypt international has been a world class performer since joining the Reds from Roma back in 2017, and he added to his tally against Brentford despite a disappointing 3-3 draw for the Reds.

Klopp heaped praise on Salah after the game, describing Salah as “exceptional” and his stats as “insane”, though he also gave an insight into his winning mentality by explaining he’ll probably be disappointed about the chances he missed against Brentford.

“That’s exceptional,” the German tactician said. “I think two weeks ago he scored 100 in the league. Now 100 for Liverpool. We give him already the shirt with the 100 on the back – maybe we now have to give him another one.”

He added: “In the future when people look back, people will speak about some players of this team 100 per cent and will speak 100 per cent as well about Mo Salah because the numbers he had are insane, incredible.

“But I know Mo and he is now in the dressing room and thinks about the two chances he missed. So, probably next time this will be the quickest player ever who scored 150 goals, that’s the situation. But, of course, absolutely outstanding achievement, no doubt.”

LFC fans will hope Salah continues to fire the goals in as they’ll be crucial to the club’s title challenge, but it’s clear from today that other areas of the squad need work.