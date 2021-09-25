It beggars belief that Paris Saint-Germain were in a position to rebuff all offers for Kylian Mbappe in the summer, given that the player could leave for nothing next summer.

Perhaps such a show of strength was needed by the Ligue Un giants to show that they’re still the Kings of the transfer market.

Real Madrid clearly harbour ambitions of adding the French World Cup winner to their squad, and it would appear that the player also has designs on making the Santiago Bernabeu his home.

Step forward Manchester City to potentially make that decision an even harder one to reach.

According to The Transfer Window Podcast, cited by the Daily Mail, City’s owner, Sheikh Mansour, has issued a directive to the club that Mbappe must be secured ‘at any cost.’

That’s unlikely to impress Florentino Perez who no doubt believed it was a foregone conclusion that Mbappe would be wearing the all white next season.

If money is the player’s prime motivator, then there’s only one destination for him next season, but if his heart rules his head, then no matter how much money Man City offer, Real Madrid will emerge victorious in this particular battle.