It’s clear that Manchester United youngster, Mason Greenwood, is a special talent.

Ever since he broke through into the Red Devils first team, he has continued to score goals, and it’s not a stretch to suggest he’s one of the most natural finishers at the club.

International honours at senior level were only a matter of time, however, a misdemeanour whilst away with England had seen him sidelined.

Gareth Southgate is now believed to want to bring the attacker back into the fold but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn’t so keen.

In fact, Greenwood’s club manager doesn’t want him playing for his country throughout the next international break according to the Daily Mail.

That’s surely a decision that won’t sit well on the youngster’s shoulders, albeit the Norwegian believes he’s doing the right thing in not putting Greenwood back in the firing line.

Particularly when he’s playing so well at club level.

It remains to be seen whether Solskjaer’s meddling causes short-term issues, though it surely won’t be long before we see Greenwood wearing the Three Lions once more.