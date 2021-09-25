When the current 2021/22 Premier League campaign is over, West Ham’s Declan Rice is likely to become one of the hottest properties in the summer transfer market.

The 22-year-old was a mainstay of the England team during Euro 2020, and has more than served his apprenticeship with the east London outfit.

Though it isn’t clear if he wishes to move on or not, ESPN note that the club have put a price tag on his head (£80m-£90m) that would be sufficient to price him out of a switch elsewhere.

The outlet suggest that Man United, who’ve long been linked with the player, are one such club that will turn their attentions to other targets as a result.

Incredibly, they quote sources as believing some club insiders believe he offers much the same skillset as Scott McTominay, and wouldn’t therefore complement what United have in their midfield already.

That’s hardly likely to impress Rice or his representatives, and even though it’s believed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer retains an interest in the Hammers captain, he could have his work cut out over this latest revelation.

With respect, in the right team, Rice would be expected to up his level significantly, whereas McTominay appears to have already reached his ceiling.

West Ham, meanwhile, will surely hope that another successful season will ensure that Rice continues to see his immediate future at the London Stadium.