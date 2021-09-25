“He has to go” – These Man United fans call for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacking after sorry defeat to Aston Villa

Some Manchester United fans have called for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s head after the Red Devils were defeated by Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

In what has been a truly rotten week for Man United, Solskjaer’s men were knocked out the Carabao Cup after suffering defeat to West Ham on their home turf and have now suffered a setback in their title pursuit by being beaten by Villa.

Solskjaer HAS to deliver silverware this campaign. He has been let off the hook while Man United moved in the right direction for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, but the excuses have ran out.

Granted, Bruno Fernandes fluffed his lines from the penalty spot with seconds left on the clock, but Man United were not good enough throughout and Aston Villa were good value for the three points.

Needless to say, Man United fans on Twitter are not best impressed with what they’ve seen from their side, with some taking to the social media platform to slate their manager…

“Super team” losing at home to villa? Only one person to blame. #OleOut pic.twitter.com/mK6gmlSKdQ — ?. (@TruthHurts_LUHG) September 25, 2021

No tactics no nothing OLE OUT!! we stand a better chance of winning games without a coach if they can’t afford Conte #OleOut — Darker skinn_?_ (@BradleyCarlvin1) September 25, 2021

I do not care about the missed penalty, we didn’t deserve a draw anyway, get this clueless Norwegian guy out of my club #OleOut — Lew ? (@LewReformed) September 25, 2021

Ole Gunnar doesn’t deserve to manage Manchester United.#OleOut no more Ole pic.twitter.com/gO1OlwTXZq — Abdifitah Hassan Ibrahim (@AbdifitahHass17) September 25, 2021

Changing manager now is the only way to give us a chance to win something this season. Ole doesn’t know how to change and he shows no sign of adapting.

He has to go….. He has reset us culturally but hes out of his depth #mufc #MUNAVL #oleout — Man Utd Fans (@United4fans) September 25, 2021