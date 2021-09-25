“He has to go” – These Man United fans call for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacking after sorry defeat to Aston Villa

Some Manchester United fans have called for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s head after the Red Devils were defeated by Aston Villa at Old Trafford.
In what has been a truly rotten week for Man United, Solskjaer’s men were knocked out the Carabao Cup after suffering defeat to West Ham on their home turf and have now suffered a setback in their title pursuit by being beaten by Villa.
Solskjaer HAS to deliver silverware this campaign. He has been let off the hook while Man United moved in the right direction for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, but the excuses have ran out.
MORE: Video: Aston Villa stun Old Trafford with 88th minute opening goal vs Man United
Granted, Bruno Fernandes fluffed his lines from the penalty spot with seconds left on the clock, but Man United were not good enough throughout and Aston Villa were good value for the three points.
Needless to say, Man United fans on Twitter are not best impressed with what they’ve seen from their side, with some taking to the social media platform to slate their manager…
RT IF YOU ARE #OleOut pic.twitter.com/1afKGjv42a
— InsqneMagic ? (@InsqneMagic) September 25, 2021
Bruno is #OleOut pic.twitter.com/NaIX3H7zl5
— ??????? ???????? ?? ??????. (@PointingRonaldo) September 25, 2021
“Super team” losing at home to villa?
Only one person to blame. #OleOut pic.twitter.com/mK6gmlSKdQ
— ?. (@TruthHurts_LUHG) September 25, 2021
No tactics no nothing OLE OUT!! we stand a better chance of winning games without a coach if they can’t afford Conte #OleOut
— Darker skinn_?_ (@BradleyCarlvin1) September 25, 2021
I do not care about the missed penalty, we didn’t deserve a draw anyway, get this clueless Norwegian guy out of my club #OleOut
— Lew ? (@LewReformed) September 25, 2021
Ole Gunnar doesn’t deserve to manage Manchester United.#OleOut no more Ole pic.twitter.com/gO1OlwTXZq
— Abdifitah Hassan Ibrahim (@AbdifitahHass17) September 25, 2021
Changing manager now is the only way to give us a chance to win something this season.
Ole doesn’t know how to change and he shows no sign of adapting.
He has to go…..
He has reset us culturally but hes out of his depth #mufc #MUNAVL #oleout
— Man Utd Fans (@United4fans) September 25, 2021
If he has an ounce of dignity left, if he cares or ever remotely cared about the club, if he genuinely wants this club to return to the top again. He’ll swallow his pride and hand in his resignation by the end of today. You’re not good enough. Fuck off you absolute cretin #OleOut
— ? (@midwingba) September 25, 2021
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
ole please leave and never return
Ole out we are tire of excuses
We man fans from Nigeria are tired of seeing this team without direction every day….Ole please leave us alone …..CONTE is the KEy
Ole blamed vdb and sancho for the last west ham defeat saying vdb and sancho lack quality. But ole u ar the one lacking quality pls kindly quit.
I doubt Ole said that. However, seems like Ole does not have the ability to raise their intensity, even though players should raise themselves.
Today no excuse #ole out