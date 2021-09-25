“He has to go” – These Man United fans call for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacking after sorry defeat to Aston Villa

Manchester United FC
Some Manchester United fans have called for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s head after the Red Devils were defeated by Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

In what has been a truly rotten week for Man United, Solskjaer’s men were knocked out the Carabao Cup after suffering defeat to West Ham on their home turf and have now suffered a setback in their title pursuit by being beaten by Villa.

Solskjaer HAS to deliver silverware this campaign. He has been let off the hook while Man United moved in the right direction for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, but the excuses have ran out.

Manchester United were defeated by Aston Villa at Old Trafford

MORE: Video: Aston Villa stun Old Trafford with 88th minute opening goal vs Man United

Granted, Bruno Fernandes fluffed his lines from the penalty spot with seconds left on the clock, but Man United were not good enough throughout and Aston Villa were good value for the three points.

Needless to say, Man United fans on Twitter are not best impressed with what they’ve seen from their side, with some taking to the social media platform to slate their manager…

  3. We man fans from Nigeria are tired of seeing this team without direction every day….Ole please leave us alone …..CONTE is the KEy

  4. Ole blamed vdb and sancho for the last west ham defeat saying vdb and sancho lack quality. But ole u ar the one lacking quality pls kindly quit.

    1. I doubt Ole said that. However, seems like Ole does not have the ability to raise their intensity, even though players should raise themselves.

