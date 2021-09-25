(Video) Emi Martinez dances seductively after Bruno Fernandes missed pen in glorious display of football sh**housery

Aston Villa Emi Martinez gave it to the Manchester United fans after Bruno Fernandes missed a late penalty at Old Trafford.

Man United trailed to Aston Villa heading into injury time after a late goal from Kortney Hause but were given a golden opportunity to equalise at the death from the penalty spot.

There wasn’t much on-field deliberation as to who should take it, with Bruno Fernandes grabbing the ball and Cristiano Ronaldo having no arguments.

However, Ronaldo must be wishing he did step in after Fernandes blazed his spot-kick harmlessly over the crossbar.

Emi Martinez, we all love you ? pic.twitter.com/AryVm7nuqS — ???? (@IeeSZN) September 25, 2021

Though Martinez did not save the penalty, that wasn’t going to stop him from having his moment after Fernandes missed.

The Argentina international turned to the supporters and gloated, doing some sort of seductive dance likely with the intention to rile up the fans more than they already were.

Man United fans won’t like it, but those who adore sh**housery in football will be lapping it up.