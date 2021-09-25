There was high drama at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon as Manchester United took on an improving Aston Villa side.

With two minutes to play the scores were still goalless, until Kortney Hause diverted a header home to stun Old Trafford into silence.

The Red Devils were then awarded an injury-time penalty with the ever-reliable Bruno Fernandes given a chance at levelling the scores.

MORE: Solskjaer accuses Klopp

As he placed the ball on the spot, Villa goalkeeper, Emi Martinez, began the mind games, persistently asking Cristiano Ronaldo to take it ahead of his countryman.

It must’ve worked as Bruno took what was arguably the worst spot-kick of his United career.