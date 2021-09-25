Though they’re up at the top of the Premier League and only in third position by virtue of goal difference, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side are still not being tipped for the title.

The Red Devils have been playing well for the most part in 2021/22, and the steady improvement that the first-team have seen under the Norwegian continues.

However, Solskjaer appears to be hamstrung by a perceived inability to win trophies for the club, their 1-0 loss to West Ham in midweek seeing another chance at silverware going begging.

Paul Merson believes that it’s the manager that is the problem.

MORE: Solskjaer accuses Klopp

Using Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel as the benchmark, Merson has suggested that unless United acquire the German to replace Solskjaer, they’ve little chance of winning the Premier League in the near future.

“If Thomas Tuchel was manager of Manchester United, they would win the league,” he wrote in the Daily Star.

“He is that good. And he can show it again when Chelsea take on Manchester City this weekend.

“United are not going to win the league this season, in my opinion. But if they had a manager like Tuchel it would be different.”

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona given huge boost ahead of must win game on Sunday against Levante Criticism of Harry Kane’s form for Tottenham slammed as lazy by Robbie Fowler Robbie Fowler says Tottenham’s last two results ‘are their level’ ahead of north London derby

Quite why he would think that Tuchel would leave the Blues in the first place, given the set up and the fact they’re reigning European champions, is an odd one.

Not to mention that it appears the United hierarchy are quite happy with their former striker.