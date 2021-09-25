Barcelona working on date to announce contract extension of future star

Barcelona are reportedly set to tie down Pedri to a contract extension, in what will be a huge boost for the struggling giants of Spanish football.

When Pedri arrived at Barcelona from Las Palmas ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, few could have envisaged what a huge impact he’d have at the Nou Camp.

The teenager wasted no time establishing himself as a sure-starter in Ronald Koeman’s side and was a major positive for Barca in what was a sub-part season all told.

Fast forward a year and Pedri is now a fully-fledged Spanish international and a key player for Barcelona. It now looks likely he’ll be getting a contract that reflects that status.

According to Todo Fichajes, Pedri’s contract extension is all but done, with a date in the first week of October already having been set in principle to announce it.

The report notes that Pedri will be tied to Barcelona until 2026 and will be given an increase in salary that’ll represent his status as a star performer at the club.

You can’t say that he doesn’t deserve it and it’ll be a much-needed boost for Barcelona fans, who have endured a pretty dismal last few months.