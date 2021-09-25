After a storming start to their 2021/22 Premier League campaign, Tottenham Hotspur have tailed off significantly.

Ahead of the north London derby this weekend, that’s hardly ideal preparation for Nuno Espirito Santo and his squad.

The Portuguese continues to look for ways and means to restore the status quo, however, one former Liverpool legend believes that the last two results might actually show their true level.

“I actually think the focus on Kane is hiding another truth at Spurs,” Robbie Fowler wrote in the Daily Mirror.

“Maybe they’re simply not as good as they think. Maybe the last two results are their level.”

It’s not an opinion that’s likely to win him any friends at White Hart Lane, but it isn’t the first time that the squad have been accused of being ‘Spursy’ for want of a better term.

They’ve flattered to deceive for an age, and chairman, Daniel Levy, must surely rue the day he bowed to the pressure and sacked Mauricio Pochettino.

At least under the Argentinian, they had some direction and identity, and were a whisker away from a first-ever Champions League title.

The progression was incredible but since his departure, Spurs have continued to go backwards.

Another defeat on Sunday will see an underperforming Arsenal side leapfrog them in the table, and that’s something no one associated with Tottenham will want to countenance.