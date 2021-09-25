It really is a wonderful weekend of football if you’re a fan of the top teams in the Premier League, with Chelsea taking on Manchester City one of the biggest highlights.
Thomas Tuchel’s side sit proudly atop the division, albeit on goal difference, and have looked in ominous form throughout the 2021/22 campaign.
Saturday afternoon sees the Blues take on Manchester City for first time since Pep Guardiola’s side were beaten in the Champions League final.
The result will, arguably, go some way to putting a marker down for the rest of the season and hand the victors bragging rights.
A packed-to-the-rafters Stamford Bridge will give Tuchel’s side the vocal backing needed to lift the performance levels, so City will have their work cut out from the get-go.
That’s unlikely to stop Guardiola from instructing his players to go out and play the expansive, exciting, attacking game they’re known for.
Nevertheless, these Chelsea fans are delighted with Tuchel’s selection and clearly believe another three points is on the cards.
