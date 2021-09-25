WATCH: Aston Villa fans troll Ronaldo over unfounded sexual assault allegations as Man United lose

Aston Villa fans trolled Cristiano Ronaldo during Manchester United’s sorry defeat at Old Trafford in one of the two Saturday early kick-offs.

Before we get into the meat of this, it’s important to note that Cristiano Ronaldo has never been found guilty of any wrongdoing, denies all allegations made against him and after lengthy investigations it was decided that no criminal action would be taken against him.

The chant sang by Aston Villa fans at Old Trafford this weekend relates to sexual assault allegations made by Kathryn Mayorga against Ronaldo, as has been covered in detail in a report by the Independent.

Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to make the difference for Manchester United

As is often the case in football, rival fans Aston Villa travelling to see their team in action against Man United decided to overlook the facts and troll Ronaldo for being a ‘sex offender’ – which is slanderous.

Here’s the chant that was sung at Old Trafford, which goes: “Villa boys on a bender, Cristiano’s a sex offender.”

