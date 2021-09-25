(Video) Mohamed Salah hits 100 Premier League goal milestone for Liverpool with smart finish against Brentford

Mohamed Salah hit the 100 Premier League goal milestone to give Liverpool the lead over Brentford.

Brentford took the lead with 27 minutes on the clock, with Liverpool far too open and ambitious against a side which carries a serious threat on the counter-attack.

Unfortunately for the newly-promoted side, they led for just five minutes, with Diogo Jota heading home from a pinpoint Trent Alexander-Arnold delivery.

After the game resumed following the half-time break, you figured that Liverpool would come out all guns blazing, as they often have since Jurgen Klopp took the reins.

The Reds didn’t disappoint, with Salah scoring within ten minutes of the second period to give Liverpool the lead in London.

The goal was initially ruled out for offside, with VAR intervening and adjudging Salah to be in an onside position when the ball was played, with the Egyptian subsequently netting his 100th Premier League goal in a Liverpool shirt.

What a player.

