Thomas Frank emotional after “unbelievable” comeback against Liverpool

Thomas Frank was emotional after watching his Brentford side come back to draw 3-3 with Liverpool.

Watch below as Frank admits this was an unbelievable game to be involved in after so much work trying to win promotion from the Championship to the Premier League, and he said he’d never forget it.

Brentford have already beaten Arsenal in a strong start to life in the top flight, and they never gave up against Jurgen Klopp’s men in a thrilling encounter on Sunday.

Watch below as Frank responds to questions about a classic game in the club’s history…

You can’t help but feel pleased for the guy!

Liverpool fans won’t be happy, however, as this means they missed the chance to capitalise on defeats for both Chelsea and Manchester United earlier in the day.