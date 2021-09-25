When Real Madrid wanted to sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer transfer window, there was, potentially, only one way in which Paris Saint-Germain would’ve sanctioned the deal.

According to Fabrizio Romano for Benchwarmers, the Ligue Un giants may have done business if Los Blancos had included Vinicius Junior in any negotiations.

That he wasn’t included, at any stage, hints at how important the young Brazilian remains for Real.

Though it’s taken him a couple of seasons to get going at the Santiago Bernabeu, Vinicius has really hit it off with Karim Benzema over the last few months and particularly in this campaign.

Given that Real are sitting pretty at the top of La Liga at present, with Carlo Ancelotti thought to value Vinicius’ input highly, there’s no likelihood that their stance on the player will change anytime soon.

Indeed, Romano notes that the 21-year-old is likely to be at the club for many years to come.

If Mbappe decides to join the Spanish giants next summer, their front line will be one of the best in European football, and will make Real’s stance completely understandable.