(Video) Ansu Fati marks Barcelona injury return with a brilliant strike from the edge of the penalty area

Barcelona phenom Ansu Fati marked his return to the side with an absolutely brilliant goal in a 3-0 win over Levante.

Fati broke through into the Barcelona first-team setup last campaign at the age of just 17-years-old. Remarkably, he fast established himself as one of the Spanish giants’ most important players.

The Spaniard was a definite bright spark in a sub-par Barcelona side, which is led by a man who looks unfit to lead such a great club, even with Sunday’s victory over Levante in mind.

The win over Levante not only signalled a turning of the tides for Barcelona, but it also provided Ansu Fati with the opportunity to get some minutes back out on the field of play.

As you’d expect, the exciting teenager didn’t disappoint on his return, scoring a quite brilliant third goal to officially announce himself BACK from the knee injury he suffered last term.

Ansu Fati is BACK! ? The young superstar marks his return from injury after 323 days with a goal, goes to the bench to celebrate with the Barcelona staff, and then into the stand to celebrate with his brother ?? What a moment! ? pic.twitter.com/s11E7Bguzr — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 26, 2021

Pictures courtesy of La Liga TV

Koeman will be thanking his lucky stars that Fati has come back into the fold when he has. Don’t be fooled by his tender age, Fati is one of Barcelona’s most important players when fit.