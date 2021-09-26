(Video) Ansu Fati marks Barcelona injury return with a brilliant strike from the edge of the penalty area

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Barcelona phenom Ansu Fati marked his return to the side with an absolutely brilliant goal in a 3-0 win over Levante.

Fati broke through into the Barcelona first-team setup last campaign at the age of just 17-years-old. Remarkably, he fast established himself as one of the Spanish giants’ most important players.

The Spaniard was a definite bright spark in a sub-par Barcelona side, which is led by a man who looks unfit to lead such a great club, even with Sunday’s victory over Levante in mind.

The win over Levante not only signalled a turning of the tides for Barcelona, but it also provided Ansu Fati with the opportunity to get some minutes back out on the field of play.

Ansu Fati scored on his return for Barcelona on Sunday afternoon

MORE: Opinion: Barcelona can’t expect Messi-esque miracles from Ansu Fati

More Stories / Latest News
“Doesn’t look good” – Arsenal suffer considerable injury blow during derby victory over Tottenham
(Photo) Thierry Henry spotted watching Arsenal vs Tottenham with Spotify owner and potential buyer Daniel Ek
(Video) Heung-min Son pulls one back for Tottenham against Arsenal after great work from Sergio Reguilon

As you’d expect, the exciting teenager didn’t disappoint on his return, scoring a quite brilliant third goal to officially announce himself BACK from the knee injury he suffered last term.

Pictures courtesy of La Liga TV

Koeman will be thanking his lucky stars that Fati has come back into the fold when he has. Don’t be fooled by his tender age, Fati is one of Barcelona’s most important players when fit.

More Stories Ansu Fati

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.