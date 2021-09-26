As Mikel Arteta seeks to improve his Arsenal squad further, that will spell the end for one fan favourite in North London.

Despite being a reliable presence in the Gunners front line, Alexandre Lacazette’s contract is winding down, and the striker doesn’t appear to be showing any interest in renewing.

To that end, the Spaniard will have to try and get the best deal possible for his club and, according to the Daily Express and cited by Mundo Deportivo, Arteta is targeting Sevilla’s €45m-rated front man, Youssef En-Nesyri, a player that recently turned down West Ham’s overtures.

A strong and physical striker, En-Nesyri is just what Arsenal are missing in their front line, and with goals guaranteed – 24 last season for the Andalusians in all competitions according to transfermarkt – he would appear to be a perfect addition.

Although the report states that the player is happy in Seville and feels that he’s in the perfect place for his development, it could be hard to turn down such a storied club as Arsenal.

With no ideal replacement should they lose En-Nesyri, Sevilla are unlikely to welcome an approach, but in sporting director, Monchi, the club are in the safest hands and a solution, if needed, will be found.