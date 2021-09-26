“Doesn’t look good” – Arsenal suffer considerable injury blow during derby victory over Tottenham

Arsenal suffered a considerable injury blow during the North London Derby victory over Tottenham, with Granit Xhaka limping off injured.

With Arsenal having brushed aside their rivals in an emphatic 3-1 victory, today will go down as a memorable day for the Gunners supporters and manager Mikel Arteta.

However, it wasn’t all positive from Arteta’s perspective, with the Spaniard having an injury to a key player to contend with after the full-time whistle.

During the second-half of Arsenal vs Tottenham, with the home side cruising, Granit Xhaka suffered an injury which threatens to keep him out for a prolonged period of time.

Of course, until the necessary tests and scans are conducted, there can be no definitive conclusions drawn, but those reacting on Twitter are not particularly optimistic.

Xhaka is definitely done here. He’s been brilliant today but that injury does not look good at all. — now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) September 26, 2021

Doesn’t look good for Xhaka, looks like a knee injury. Could we be missing him for next month’s internationals? https://t.co/DtDgP51xrS — Nischal Schwager-Patel (@Nischal_SP) September 26, 2021

Granit Xhaka might not have a completely whole right knee. That looked bad. — The ShØrt Fuse (@TheShortFuse) September 26, 2021

Arteta’s options in the middle of the park could become thin if Xhaka is sidelined through injury, with Thomas Partey being injury prone and Albert Sambi Lokonga being inexperienced at this level.

Arsenal fans will be crossing their fingers that the injury looked worse than it actually was, with the Switzerland captain back in the action sooner rather than later.

It remains to be seen if that is at all realistic.