“Doesn’t look good” – Arsenal suffer considerable injury blow during derby victory over Tottenham

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal suffered a considerable injury blow during the North London Derby victory over Tottenham, with Granit Xhaka limping off injured.

With Arsenal having brushed aside their rivals in an emphatic 3-1 victory, today will go down as a memorable day for the Gunners supporters and manager Mikel Arteta.

However, it wasn’t all positive from Arteta’s perspective, with the Spaniard having an injury to a key player to contend with after the full-time whistle.

During the second-half of Arsenal vs Tottenham, with the home side cruising, Granit Xhaka suffered an injury which threatens to keep him out for a prolonged period of time.

Of course, until the necessary tests and scans are conducted, there can be no definitive conclusions drawn, but those reacting on Twitter are not particularly optimistic.

MORE: (Photo) Thierry Henry spotted watching Arsenal vs Tottenham with Spotify owner and potential buyer Daniel Ek

More Stories / Latest News
(Photo) Thierry Henry spotted watching Arsenal vs Tottenham with Spotify owner and potential buyer Daniel Ek
(Video) Heung-min Son pulls one back for Tottenham against Arsenal after great work from Sergio Reguilon
Premier League refs Mark Clattenburg and Martin Atkinson had five-a-side punch-up

Arteta’s options in the middle of the park could become thin if Xhaka is sidelined through injury, with Thomas Partey being injury prone and Albert Sambi Lokonga being inexperienced at this level.

Arsenal fans will be crossing their fingers that the injury looked worse than it actually was, with the Switzerland captain back in the action sooner rather than later.

It remains to be seen if that is at all realistic.

More Stories Granit Xhaka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.