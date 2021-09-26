Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been warned by Graeme Souness that all the signings he’s made for the Gunners might just be signings for the club’s next manager.

The Spanish tactician has endured a difficult time at the Emirates Stadium so far, and the pressure on him will only be mounting as he has been given plenty of money to work with, bringing in big names like Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes last summer, followed by Martin Odegaard, Ben White and others this year.

Souness is not convinced, however, that this group of players is currently ready to steer Arsenal out of trouble, meaning Arteta might not last long enough in the job to see some of the youngsters he’s brought in once they reach their peak.

“We can say that Arsenal have some good youngsters, like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, but I’d stress they won’t all become prominent players over the next decade,” Souness wrote in his column in the Times.

“If I were Mikel Arteta, I’d want more battle-hardened, tried-and-trusted players, because you don’t get too long to get it right at Arsenal, or any big club, as the crowd will demand changes.

“Arteta may simply have bought or developed some players for the next manager. Will those players keep him in a job this year? They are a long way from the finished article and saying you have young players who will get better soon wears pretty thin at any big club.”

Arsenal surely need a big result in today’s North London Derby as they take on a Tottenham side who are also struggling.

Both these teams are a far cry from what they have been in the past, but it could still be a significant result in terms of a fight for the top four today.