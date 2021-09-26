Arsenal saw £34m summer transfer bid for Real Madrid ace rejected

Arsenal reportedly tried to sign Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio this summer, only to see a £34million bid for the Spain international rejected.

This is according to Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, as translated by the Daily Mirror, with Tottenham and AC Milan also mentioned as having been interested in a potential deal.

Asensio has struggled with injuries down the years, which has led to him losing his place in the Madrid team at times, though he’s shown some improvement this season and could be back to his best.

Prior to his injuries, Asensio looked a hugely promising young talent, so there could still be time for the player to regain his fitness and confidence and have a big impact at a top club.

Arsenal could certainly do with a talent like an in-form Asensio, with the 25-year-old arguably an upgrade on under-performing attacking players like Nicolas Pepe at the Emirates Stadium.

If Asensio continues to impress for Real this season, then Arsenal may well have missed their best chance to sign him, but £34m could have been a real bargain for a player whose value will surely soon rise again.