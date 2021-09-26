(Video) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rises to the occasion to double Arsenal’s lead over Tottenham with fine finish

Arsenal have added a second goal in the North London Derby at the Emirates through captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Heading into today’s North London Derby, it was difficult to predict how the game would go – which is often the case in this special local contest.

Neither side have looked particularly good in the opening weeks of the Premier League season, which left this fixture looking like a potential springboard for either manager to improve their approval ratings with the fans.

When Emile Smith-Rowe found the back of the net to break the deadlock, with Mikel Arteta leaping for joy in front of the Arsenal supporters, you figured that today could really be his day to to mark a turnaround at the Emirates.

MORE: (Video) Arsenal starlet opens scoring inside 13-minutes during North London Derby

With the addition of a second goal, scored by skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, you certainly feel as though that may be the case. Tottenham, and more specifically Nuno Espirito Santo, are in real trouble here.

Neville: “Everything is absolutely perfect about this counter-attack” ? Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finishes off a fine team move and Arsenal have a commanding lead against Tottenham! ? #ARSTOT on Sky Sports PL

? https://t.co/AmympGmLP2 pic.twitter.com/BxQqUALzQV — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 26, 2021

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports