For the first time in 322 days, Ansu Fati will return to the Barcelona playing squad against Levante.

The last time he played for the Catalans, Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi were still at the club, but now the focus has switched squarely onto the 18-year-old’s shoulders.

Responsibility to raise Barca from their funk is an awful burden for one so young to carry, even if, by popular decree, he’s one of the brightest footballing talents on the planet.

Handing him the No.10 shirt after Messi might well be a statement from the club but it’s also an added pressure.

MORE: Collymore on Liverpool’s ‘advantage’

‘Messi-dependance’ must not turn into ‘Ansu-dependance,’ and Barca as an organisation as well as their demanding supporters can’t expect miracles from Ansu.

Allowed to grow as before, there is little doubt that he will become one of the leaders of this ‘new’ Barcelona side, but he must be afforded time.

Time to develop, time to recover from a serious injury, and time to reacquaint himself with team-mates.

More Stories / Latest News “He’s not doing anything!” – Micah Richards criticises Leeds star after West Ham defeat Man United move into commanding position for transfer of potential Pogba replacement Former Premier League star Samir Nasri calls time on an eventful professional football career

Ronald Koeman also has a part to play, albeit he may be eased out of the Camp Nou exit door before Ansu has had a chance to re-establish himself.