Former Newcastle United star Olivier Bernard has spoken out on the future of the club amid rumours of a potential takeover.

The Magpies have endured a difficult time under the ownership of Mike Ashley, who has long been hugely unpopular with the fans at St James’ Park.

Bernard understands the fans’ frustration, but now suggests that something could be close to going through.

“There’s a lot of going on at the club in terms of selling to new owners. I suspect everybody feels the same way, some will feel it’s quite imminent but at the same time quite far,” Bernard told The Chronicle.

“Everybody chooses to go week by week hoping for a better tomorrow. Even the owner has said himself it should be done in the next few months.

“It’s coming, I think there will be a takeover, the problem is when? It’s not clever for the owner to put money in when he thinks he’s sold the club.

“That leaves a difficult situation on the pitch because we as fans want more quality on the pitch. But at the same time, we all want the club sold and hopefully now the Premier League can decide if this takeover takes place or not.”