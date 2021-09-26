Once Aaron Ramsdale was secured for Arsenal, Bernd Leno’s career at the Gunners was in doubt.

There’s nothing like competition for places in every position, though it appears Leno has buckled under the pressure, leaving Mikel Arteta with an easy decision to make.

The Spaniard has begun to see the green shoots of recovery in the red half of North London, and he’ll surely hope that continues on Sunday afternoon in the derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

As Arsenal continue to improve, so the best players need to be playing, and Leno, sadly, no longer falls into that category.

MORE: Collymore on Liverpool’s ‘advantage’

It’s best for all concerned if the custodian can find a new club, preferably in the January transfer window.

His, and Arsenal’s prayers could be answered in the form of Serie A side, Internazionale, according to Fichajes.

More Stories / Latest News Tottenham seeking to bolster squad options with bid for out of favour 21-year-old Juventus star Michael Owen explains what’s changed in the title race after Man City’s win at Chelsea “Tuchel will want him back as soon as possible” – Pundits agree on Chelsea star who was missed vs City

The neroazzurri need a replacement for the ageing Samir Handanovic, and Leno fits the bill.

At 29, he is some eight years younger than their current incumbent, and the Gunners aren’t likely to demand the earth for a player that they need to get off of their books at the earliest opportunity.