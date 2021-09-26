Despite making an eye-watering £76.5m summer move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United, since arriving at Old Trafford, English winger Jadon Sancho has struggled to recapture some of his best form.

Sancho, 21, joined the Red Devils earlier this summer and despite coming into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad widely regarded as one of the most exciting attackers in European football, the 21-year-old has failed to live up to early expectations.

Having featured in seven matches, in all competitions for his new side, Sancho has failed to register a single goal or assist.

Recently dropped by Solskjaer for the Red Devils’ most recent Premier League match against Aston Villa – a game the side ended up losing 1-0, thanks to a late Kortney Hause winner, United fans will be hoping the young attacker can turn his form around – and quickly.

Addressing Sancho’s stuttering start to life in Manchester, which is in stark contrast to the performances he put in while at Dortmund, which saw him rack up 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 appearances, club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said: “I love Jadon.

“When you see him playing you get tears in your eyes. It hurts my soul that he is given so little consideration.

“I think his problem is that he’s not set in the English national team.”