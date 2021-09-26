Chelsea didn’t have the best preparation for their upcoming Champions League tie at Juventus, being out-thought and outfought by an incisive Manchester City side.

Thomas Tuchel’s face at full-time was a picture and spoke of a manager that was far from happy with his team’s performance.

There’s no time for dwelling on the reverse, however, as the premier European competition takes precedence, and top spot in the group is at stake.

The Bianconeri currently occupy it thanks to their 3-0 victory over Malmo, but facing the Blues will be an entirely different proposition.

Domestically, Juve have been poor, and their win on Sunday against Sampdoria was just the second of the season, meaning they’re still eight points off of top spot.

The Champions League will give them some respite but Chelsea have been handed a huge advantage ahead of the fixture.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Paulo Dybala had to come off in the Sampdoria game due to injury, and it’s unlikely that one of the host’s star players will be able to play a part in the game against the Blues.