Chelsea handed massive Champions League boost as two Juventus stars ruled out

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea has been handed a massive boost ahead of their Champions League group game against Juventus on Wednesday after Massimiliano Allegri recently ruled out the prospect of two of his stars featuring against the Blues.

‘The Old Lady’ were in action on Sunday afternoon when they faced domestic rivals Sampdoria.

Despite running out eventual 3-2 winners, thanks to goals from Paulo Dybala, Manuel Locatelli and Leonardo Bonucci, the Serie A giants’ most recent win has come at a cost.

Despite opening the game’s scoring after just 10-minutes with a superb effort, attacker Dybala later hobbled off injured.

The South American was in visible distress following his unfortunate injury and was even spotted leaving the pitch in tears.

MORE: Video: Jurgen Klopp hails “exceptional” Mohamed Salah stat but explains why Liverpool star will be disappointed

More Stories / Latest News
Huge boost for Chelsea ahead of Champions League test against Juventus
Photo: Man United supporters can’t believe that Cristiano Ronaldo mural is Pat Butcher lookalike
Video: “He’s one of the best managers around” – Spurs legend defends Jose Mourinho

Juventus’ injury woes were piled on a short time later when Alvaro Morata clutched at his thigh before also being brought off.

According to a recent report from Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti, Allegri was heard after the game ruling out both players for their midweek European clash against Chelsea.

Despite Wednesday’s Champions League clash being played in Juventus’ backyard, given their recent injury concerns, surely Thomas Tuchel must be feeling its advantage the Blues.

More Stories Alvaro Morata Paulo Dybala

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.