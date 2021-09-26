Losing at home to Manchester City in Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off isn’t likely to have been countenanced by Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel.

If it told the German anything at all, it’s that they could still do with improving certain areas of the squad, for they were well beaten by Pep Guardiola’s master plan.

For once, Romelu Lukaku was moribund as an attacking force, meaning that those playing alongside him, in this case Timo Werner, needed to step up. He didn’t.

One player that Roman Abramovich could fight hard to acquire is Juventus’ incredibly talented forward, Federico Chiesa.

One of the heroes of Italy’s Euro 2020 win, Chiesa would cost north of €100m, and according to Calciomercato, the Blues were ready to table just such a bid at the conclusion of the tournament.

Technically on loan with the bianconeri from Fiorentina, but with the deal expected to go through next summer, Chelsea could upset the apple cart with a significant bid.

Chiesa, at just 23 years of age, has a decade or so at the top level, injuries permitting, and would, in the long-term, surely represent a huge bargain despite the figures mentioned.

Abramovich has always been known as an owner that will back his manager, and if Tuchel puts forward the request, expect some tough negotiations to push through the transfer.