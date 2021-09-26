Chelsea missed Mason Mount against Manchester City in their Premier League defeat yesterday, according to both Rio Ferdinand and Joe Cole.

The Blues were not at their best at Stamford Bridge as Man City snatched a 1-0 victory, which could end up being huge in the context of this season’s title race.

Romelu Lukaku looked isolated up front as Chelsea struggled for creativity, and it remains to be seen if they really have enough spark to provide Lukaku with service in these big matches.

Still, it is worth noting that a key player in Mount was out for this game, and Ferdinand and Cole have singled him out as the missing link between midfield and attack.

Speaking after the match, both pundits admitted that Thomas Tuchel could do with getting Mount back quickly, with the England international proving himself to be a key part of the team’s success in recent times, even if his recent form actually hasn’t been the best.

“Chelsea missed Mason Mount today, the way he connects the team and his energy,” BT Sport pundit Ferdinand said, as quoted by the Metro.

“I think Tuchel will want him back as soon as possible.”

Cole added: “I felt the link was missing, Mason Mount, he was animated and trying to drive his players.”