As reigning European champions, Chelsea have proved beyond doubt recently, defeat against Manchester City notwithstanding, that they are the real deal.

Since hiring Thomas Tuchel, the Blues have gone from strength to strength, but rather than sit on their laurels, the west Londoners are always seeking to improve what they have.

In order to progress, however, sometimes some really tough decisions need to be made, and one that’s facing Tuchel isn’t likely to sit well with supporters of the Stamford Bridge outfit.

That’s because, according to Fichajes, the west Londoners are preparing to cash in on French World Cup winner, N’Golo Kante.

Time waits for no man and although he is only 30 years of age, Kante’s contract ends in 2023 and the club could, theoretically, still command a decent fee for him at the end of the current campaign.

It’s believed that Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in his services, and the emergence of younger talents such as Billy Gilmour could assuage the faithful that losing Kante is the price the club has to pay for further success.

Even if there is some sense to a deal being done, losing one of their best players of the past few seasons is going to be a bitter pill to swallow.