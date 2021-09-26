It’s news that’s hardly likely to win him any new friends amongst the Stamford Bridge faithful.

Whilst it’s often forgotten that playing football is just a job for those that do so at a professional level, once signed to a new club, the least that should be expected is a total and unwavering commitment.

Certainly, as far as Thomas Tuchel is concerned, you get the impression that if any of his players are giving less than 100 percent both in training and matches, that he’ll not suffer fools gladly and would have no issue taking them out of the team.

Though no one has questioned Timo Werner’s commitment to this point, the fact that, apparently, he never wanted to sign for the Blues, could change public opinion.

Bild note that papers are in the possession of Der Spiegel which not only reveal that Werner had signed for Bayern Munich before putting pen to paper in west London, but that he also preferred to join Manchester United.

Perhaps that would go some way to explaining his poor form early in his Chelsea career.