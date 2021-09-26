Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs interested in a surprise potential transfer deal for Chelsea left back Ben Chilwell.

The England international only joined Chelsea from Leicester City last summer, but it seems his future is already in some doubt after a lack of playing time under Thomas Tuchel recently.

Chilwell played a key role in Chelsea winning the Champions League last season, but so far this season Tuchel has opted with Marcos Alonso ahead of him at left-back.

According to Todo Fichajes, a number of clubs are now monitoring Chilwell’s situation, with Liverpool and Arsenal among his suitors, along with Spanish football giants Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

MORE: Pundits agree Tuchel will want this Chelsea player back “as soon as possible”

There’s no doubt Chilwell is too good to be sitting on the bench all the time, though it’s not immediately obvious that he’d have an easier time playing regularly at either Liverpool or Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp has the excellent Andrew Robertson as his first choice at left-back, and it’s hard to see the Scotland international losing his place any time soon.

Mikel Arteta also has a top left-back in Kieran Tierney at Arsenal, though he can also operate as part of a back three, which might mean a role for Chilwell as a wing-back.

It would be interesting to see the 24-year-old trying his luck abroad, and he could be a fine long-term replacement for Marcelo at Real Madrid.

Kieran Trippier is another English player to shine at Atletico Madrid, so Chilwell could also be tempted to join his international colleague there.