Premier League refs Mark Clattenburg and Martin Atkinson had five-a-side punch-up

It’s not often we are provided insight into Premier League referee’s lives off the pitch, but it’s a pleasure to bring you exactly that.

In this instance we’re talking about Martin Atkinson and Mark Clattenburg, two formerly prominent referees who have now called time on their respective careers at this level.

As was told in an interview between Clattenburg and The Athletic, he and Atkinson never really got on, even though they were colleagues for 12 years.

Clattenburg detailed a time where his and Atkinson’s tension boiled over, with the pair coming to blows during a five-a-side football match.

“There was a big political war between myself and Atkinson. We never got on,” Clattenburg revealed during an exclusive interview with The Athletic.