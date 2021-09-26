Approach made: Arsenal contact La Liga club over attacker transfer

Arsenal have reportedly made contact with Barcelona over a potential transfer deal for Brazilian attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

The 29-year-old has struggled in his time in La Liga, but previously shone as one of the best players in the Premier League during his time at Liverpool.

Coutinho could be a top signing for Arsenal if he could get back to his best, but there’s no doubt it’s a bit of a gamble from the Gunners as they approach Barca about a potential deal, as per Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

Arsenal undoubtedly need more quality in attack, but it remains to be seen if Coutinho is really the player to deliver that for them right now after his decline in his time in La Liga.

Arsenal recently signed over-the-hill players like Willian and David Luiz, and it’s fair to say these deals didn’t really work out for them.

Coutinho could be a similar kind of signing, so perhaps the Gunners’ recruitment team could look elsewhere for a younger talent.