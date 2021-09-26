It has to go down as one of the signings of the summer, and Cristiano Ronaldo has already set about paying Manchester United back with goals in his opening few games for the Red Devils.

He was largely anonymous in their home defeat against Aston Villa, though his presence unsettles opposition defences and allows United to carve out chances elsewhere.

By and large, the acquisition of the Portuguese has been a positive one, however, Ronaldo’s adherence to certain things has turned some of his team-mates cold.

According to the Mirror, some of the meals Ronaldo has asked to be put on the menu at the training ground canteen, haven’t found favour with others.

The Portuguese stew called Bacalhau, which is made with salt cod and eggs, has been given the thumbs up, but octopus and other delicacies have certainly not.

It clearly works for Ronaldo who still looks as fit as a butcher’s dog at 36 years of age.

A stated aim of playing into his forties seems a foregone conclusion and that’s as much down to his diet as the professional way in which he conducts himself on the training pitch.

Dietary requirements aside, United’s first-team squad will do well to follow their colleague’s example if they want to be successful in 2021/22.