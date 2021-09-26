Video: Mattia Destro scores for Genoa whilst holding a water bottle

Genoa
Mattia Destro scored last night whilst holding a water bottle, which is probably more odd than it is particularly impressive.

Watch a video clip of the goal below, with the Genoa striker clearly in the middle of his drinks break before unexpectedly being called upon to put this chance away, which he did with minimal fuss…

Fair play to the guy for keeping hydrated and for keeping his cool when the ball came to him!

