“No excuses” – Bruno Fernandes sends heartfelt message to Man Utd fans after penalty miss

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has sent a message to the club’s fans after he missed a stoppage time penalty against Aston Villa yesterday.

The Portugal international is normally so reliable from the spot, but somehow managed to blaze his effort well over the bar against Villa, missing the chance to equalise and avoid a 1-0 home defeat.

The Red Devils were far from at their best throughout the game, so Fernandes can’t take all the blame by any means, though fans will undoubtedly be disappointed that he messed up such a good chance to snatch a point.

See below as Fernandes vowed to come back from this and not shy away from responsibility as he sent a heartfelt message to Man Utd supporters on social media…

No excuses for my penalty miss today. I’m my biggest critic but as always I’ll use it to drive me forward. More than my disappointment though, the team’s loss today is the most important. I’ll be ready next time. pic.twitter.com/tTBgURne8B — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) September 25, 2021

United rode their luck last week when Mark Noble missed a penalty for West Ham and allowed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to hold on to a win at the London Stadium when they could easily have drawn the match, so perhaps these things just even themselves out over the course of the season.