After 17 years of playing at the top level of European football, former Premier League star, Samir Nasri, 34, has called time on his eventful career.

A stalwart at Marseille during the early part of his career, Nasri enjoyed successful spells at both Arsenal and Manchester City, before returning to the English top-flight with West Ham after time spent at Sevilla on loan and at Turkish outfit, Antalyaspor.

His final destination was Anderlecht, playing under the orders of former team-mate, Vincent Kompany, and from whom he was released in 2020.

Persistent injuries, lack of form and bans for doping, not to mention the Drip Doctor’s scandal and what appears to be an inability to find another club, have all played a part in Nasri’s decision to call it a day.

MORE: Collymore on Liverpool’s ‘advantage’

Nasri was speaking to Le Journal du Dimanche, cited by Get French Football News, in attempting to explain his reasoning.

In his pomp, the player was a skilful, tricky and often devastating attacking presence, however, his off-field behaviour in particular left a lot to be desired.

More Stories / Latest News West Ham looking to snap up 30-year-old Juventus flop with Premier League experience on a free transfer Fernandes the hero and villain for Manchester United against Aston Villa “This beggar didn’t give me the pass!” – Kylian Mbappe spotted complaining about Neymar to PSG team-mate

It’s a sad fact that he will be remembered just as much for that as being part of Premier League-winning squads.