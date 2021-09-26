“He’s not doing anything!” – Micah Richards criticises Leeds star after West Ham defeat

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Micah Richards has criticised the performance of Leeds United fullback Junior Firpo, following his sides 2-1 defeat to West Ham.

Speaking as a pundit on Match of the Day, Richards analysed the performance of the Leeds man, describing his positioning for West Ham’s opener:

“(Junior) Firpo will just come into your picture here.

“He’s playing left-back, he’s gone one-on-one, but he stays there. He leaves massive space, Phillips goes out and Bowen is by himself.

“Cooper doesn’t want to be isolated, but he tries to get in a position and they end up with an own goal – he’s not doing anything.”

After a decent first half where Leeds were a goal to the good thanks to Raphinha, with the tricky Brazilian also hitting the post, Firpo’s own goal and some individual brilliance from the in-form Michail Antonio condemned The Whites to yet another defeat this season.

This means they are now winless in their opening six games, a stark contrast to the form shown at the back end of last season, when Leeds lost just one of their final 11 games, picking up seven wins on that run.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United move into commanding position for transfer of potential Pogba replacement
Former Premier League star Samir Nasri calls time on an eventful professional football career
West Ham looking to snap up 30-year-old Juventus flop with Premier League experience on a free transfer

Marcelo Bielsa’s side should not be considered relegation candidates just yet. But without a win very soon, things may start to look quite bleak.

United’s next game sees them host newly-promoted Watford, before a trip to the south coast after the international break to play Southampton.

They will then face a struggling Wolves before visiting bottom of the table, Norwich. This run of fixtures present’s the perfect opportunity for Leeds to shake off their malaise and pick up a few much-needed wins, right as Premier League crunch-time approaches.

More Stories Junior Firpo Micah Richards

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.