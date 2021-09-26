Micah Richards has criticised the performance of Leeds United fullback Junior Firpo, following his sides 2-1 defeat to West Ham.

Speaking as a pundit on Match of the Day, Richards analysed the performance of the Leeds man, describing his positioning for West Ham’s opener:

“(Junior) Firpo will just come into your picture here.

“He’s playing left-back, he’s gone one-on-one, but he stays there. He leaves massive space, Phillips goes out and Bowen is by himself.

“Cooper doesn’t want to be isolated, but he tries to get in a position and they end up with an own goal – he’s not doing anything.”

After a decent first half where Leeds were a goal to the good thanks to Raphinha, with the tricky Brazilian also hitting the post, Firpo’s own goal and some individual brilliance from the in-form Michail Antonio condemned The Whites to yet another defeat this season.

This means they are now winless in their opening six games, a stark contrast to the form shown at the back end of last season, when Leeds lost just one of their final 11 games, picking up seven wins on that run.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side should not be considered relegation candidates just yet. But without a win very soon, things may start to look quite bleak.

United’s next game sees them host newly-promoted Watford, before a trip to the south coast after the international break to play Southampton.

They will then face a struggling Wolves before visiting bottom of the table, Norwich. This run of fixtures present’s the perfect opportunity for Leeds to shake off their malaise and pick up a few much-needed wins, right as Premier League crunch-time approaches.