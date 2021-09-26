Man United move into commanding position for transfer of potential Pogba replacement

Manchester United have reportedly made progress on a potential transfer deal for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

The Ivory Coast international has shone in his time in Serie A, but his Milan future now looks in serious doubt as he edges closer towards being a free agent at the end of the season.

According to Todo Fichajes, Man Utd are one of the teams keeping an eye on Kessie’s situation, and the report suggests the Red Devils are now ahead of Paris Saint-Germain in the race for his signature after developments in the last few days.

Todo Fichajes also claim that Kessie could be set to replace Paul Pogba – another player who is in the final year of his current contract.

Pogba has been a key figure at Old Trafford, but he’s also been slightly inconsistent, so it could end up being decent business by United if they can replace the Frenchman with Kessie.

The report also suggests PSG could turn to Pogba as an alternative to Kessie.